Colombian avocados making headway

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of the Colombian avocados in the market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Over the past five years, the exports of Colombian avocados to the United States have witnessed a remarkable uptick. This surge has not only provided a significant boost to the country's economy but has also been a boon for local farmers, enriching the agricultural sector.

The increasing demand for Colombian avocados, especially the Hass variety, renowned for its creamy texture and rich taste, reflects Colombia's potential to fortify its position in the global agricultural market. With continuous investments in quality and sustainability, Colombia is emerging as a pivotal source of avocados in the world.

According to ProColombia, the country's reputation for year-round avocado availability and exceptional quality has received attention from competitors and buyers alike. Events such as the Super Bowl have further fueled the demand for avocados, with approximately 1,496 tons of Colombian avocados shipped to the U.S. this year alone, meeting the appetites of football enthusiasts across the nation.

The United States is the world's main market for this product, stated Katheryn Mejía Vergel, executive director of Corpohass.

"That's why we take advantage of events like the Super Bowl to promote our fruit. The Hass Origen Colombia is a symbol of sustainability. Each fruit represents the effort and well-being of thousands of families that make up the value chain of this sector; how they promote good agricultural practices and how the sector contributes to the protection of the environment and development of Colombia," she added.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

"With a 12% increase in exports compared to 2022 and a promising trajectory ahead, Colombia, renowned as The Country of Beauty, is primed to leverage the competitive edge of avocados. This commodity drives our agro-industrial exports and quality employment. At ProColombia, we have been and will continue to spearhead the access and promotion of Colombian avocados to the United States," states Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

According to data from Corpohass, Colombian agribusiness concluded 2023 with unprecedented export figures, marking a 26.3% surge in containers dispatched to various global markets, with the 2023-24 avocado season witnessing a 56% growth year-on-year.

The Corporation of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters of Colombia (CorpoHass) has been instrumental in driving the growth of Colombian avocado shipments to the U.S. market.

Katheryn Mejía Vergel highlighted that Colombian Hass avocados are exported to over 30 countries worldwide, underscoring their exceptional quality and flavor. Currently, Hass avocados rank as the third most exported fruit by Colombia, following bananas and plantains. The sector is poised for continued growth in 2024, with ongoing orchard development and maturation contributing to its exponential expansion.

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.