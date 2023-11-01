Walmart announces “re-grand opening” of 117 remodeled stores

On Nov. 3 Walmart will unveil 117 remodeled stores in 30 states, the culmination of more than half a billion dollars in capital investments and the retail giant’s largest such rollout ever, the company announced Monday.

Grocery Business reports that updated stores will include a variety of enhancements, including new grab-and-go grocery offerings, more shopping carts, larger online grocery pickup and delivery areas, more staffed and self-checkout lanes, upgraded interactive displays, and product showcases.

Remodeled stores will also feature new paint, flooring, modernized restrooms, fixtures and LED lighting, updated signage for easier navigation, and new digital touchpoints throughout the stores to communicate product information via QR codes.

The renovated Walmart locations, including Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, will also include updated customer service areas, a Mother’s Room with private space for nursing, and a new Dollar Shop at store entrances with seasonal items.

“We’re investing more than $9 billion over two years to upgrade and modernize more than 1,400 of our stores across the U.S.,” John Furner, Walmart U.S. CEO, indicates in a statement. “With nearly 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we understand how important our local stores are to customers and communities, and these construction investments allow us to create more local jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”

In a statement, the company said this will be the largest single-day rollout of re-grand openings in the history of Walmart.

They add that they have plans to continue its remodel program into 2024, bringing updated stores to more of the communities Walmart serves.