Brighter Bites opens new location in Phoenix

Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, announced the launch of its eleventh location, this one in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brighter Bites will serve six schools within Cartwright School District and Alhambra Unified School District, which will directly impact almost 900 families and provide 288,000 pounds of fresh produce to its participants.

“At Carroll Bell Elementary, we have a strong, long-standing bond with our school families and the surrounding community,” says Scott Albach, Harlandale ISD physical educator. “Through our health education curriculum, students and families receive great information and resources, although sometimes making those connections requires something more. Brighter Bites is giving our community the tools to experience making healthy choices with fresh, new fruits and vegetables while coming together to cook, eat, and share a meal as a family.”

Key partners who have made the Phoenix location possible include founding partners, MJI Family Investments LLC, JV Smith, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, and Burton Family Foundation as well as the locally based St. Mary's Food Bank.

“We sincerely appreciate Brighter Bites for their efforts in delivering age-appropriate nutrition lessons to our students which is helping them grasp the significance of maintaining healthy eating habits,” says Diane Corley, principal at Tomahawk Elementary School. “We are grateful for this partnership that supports healthier choices for our youth.”

The first distribution in Phoenix began October 16 and will continue each week through the end of May. Brighter Bites plans to further expand its reach into more schools within the Cartwright and Alhambra school districts in the 2024-2025 school year.