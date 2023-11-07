BASF | Nunhems showcased innovation & market knowledge at Fruit Attraction - FreshFruitPortal.com

These include Azovian F1 and Blindon F1 pears, Cabosur F1 vine tomatoes, and Vitalion F1 round cherry tomatoes. All of them are productive varieties, guaranteeing supply on the shelves and, ultimately, consumer satisfaction, which is "the common objective of the whole chain".

Also, with the grower in mind, but without overlooking marketing and distribution, regarding Cantaloupe melon, BASF | Nunhems continues to focus on its Magenta line and its latest addition: Magverik F1. With this variety, it completes the Cantaloupe melon cycle in the earliest plantations (Almeria greenhouses) and does so with a material that is resistant to powdery mildew (3.5) and aphids, which makes it an alternative, even for organic cultivation.

Magverik F1 is a faithful standard-bearer of the Magenta line and offers an even more intense flesh color, which makes it doubly suitable for fresh and processing.

A ‘universe’ of watermelon and melon

Leader in watermelon and melon, BASF | Nunhems will take advantage of its attendance at the Madrid fair to continue to showcase its ‘Premium Universe’, the ‘umbrella’ concept under which the Premium F1, Kalanda F1, and Kalimba F1 watermelon varieties can be found. All of them are conveniently sized, easy to handle, and easy to consume; so much so that today, ‘Premium Universe’ has become a leading concept for mini watermelon consumption in Europe.

Regarding melon, Galkia is the project that seeks - and is succeeding - in recovering the Galia market with a guaranteed flavor proposal thanks to its producers: Fruca, Gregal, and Jimbofresh.

For BASF | Nunhems, taste in melon is a must. Two of its varieties of piel de sapo, Kumara F1 and Rockero F1, have just received recognition from the production sector in Castilla-La Mancha. In a blind tasting carried out by leading companies, both varieties stood out from the rest for their flavor, texture, and external appearance.

For the chain and the consumer

BASF | Nunhems has broken all onion molds with Sunions, the only sweet onion on the market that doesn’t make you cry and is sweet. Its flavor and texture make it a key ingredient in bases, stir-fries, and the main protagonist of any dish.

Its success is such that it has already managed to position itself in some of the main national supermarket chains and continues to make inroads in other regional supermarkets.

For these same supermarkets, BASF | Nunhems also offers all-year-round cucumber products. It has become the only seed company that has managed to complete the cultivation cycle in all types (Dutch, French, Spanish, snack...).

And of course, there is also Green Queen, an artichoke that stands out for staying fresh for longer, guaranteeing its arrival in the hands of the consumer with the highest quality and, with it, repeat purchases.

Finally, the company is strengthening its positioning in leeks, a crop in which it is the "undisputed" leader, Espinosa insists, adding that: "In fact, we continue to work every day to offer the market productive, resistant, tasty solutions that guarantee a stable supply".