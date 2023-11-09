Fresh Del Monte introducing reusable plastic containers

Producer, marketer and distributor Fresh Del Monte announces a partnership with Arena Packaging, with Del Monte introducing reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for its banana category.

Arena is a packaging, design, and pooling company in North America.

This comes as Del Monte furthers its sustainability agenda, pushing forward programs such as the Zero Pineapple certification, which seeks to offset carbon emissions from farm to market as certified by SCS Global Services.

RPCs are not only an improvement environmentally-wise, as they can also help provide improved airflow for an extended shelf-life.

The containers are also trackable and have a 15 year life cycle during which damaged parts can be collected, replaced and repurposed.

“After years of collaborative work, this groundbreaking RPC design not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but addresses fruit quality and pallet shipping density ensuring sustainable impact at every level of our supply chain,” says Hans Sauter, Fresh Del Monte’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice president of research and development.

Although the commonly used cardboard packaging is widely recyclable, developing reusable options is a first step in fighting climate change, the firm says.

The implementation of RPCs also results in an overall healthier-looking fruit out on the shelf, with less handling throughout the supply chain.

“Our collaboration with Fresh Del Monte Produce is set to redefine the entire process of packing, shipping, ripening, storing, and merchandising bananas. This marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to establish a more sustainable and circular packaging system,” adds Tony Arena, founder and CEO of Arena Packaging.