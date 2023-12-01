Wegmans opening six new stores on East Coast

Supermarket chain Wegmans has announced that it is opening six new stores on the East Coast, and it seeks to further expand in the region.

Growth plans include a recently opened store in Manhattan, New York, at the corner of Lafayette Street and Astor Place. This store offered employment to 600 workers in the city.

“We know our customers can’t wait to come see what we have in store and our employees have been training, in some cases, for over a year to get ready for this day,” said Matt Dailor, store manager before the inauguration. “Wegmans is a celebration of food and people, and we can’t wait to open the doors on October 18 to our community here in the east village.”

Other five stores will be opening between 2024-25 in Long Island, Maryland, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.