Argentine cherry production sees 13% price improvement

The changing South American weather continues to stall Argentine cherry production, as the sector struggles with a significant drop year-on-year. However, prices are seeing a much needed improvement, says Integrated Producers Argentinean Cherries Association (CAPCI) Manager Aníbal Caminiti.

"We have been quoting well and the evaluation that I have been making, especially in the Chinese market compared to last year's prices for the same week, we are having a 10% to 13% improvement in prices," he tells FreshFruitPortal.com.

As the first Chilean shipments are expected in the coming weeks, the Argentine sector remains cautious, Caminiti says.

"It is true that Chile has had problems in fruit quality due to weather issues, but the good quality fruit that has arrived from Chile has traded very well and our cherries have been trading very well too. This is because in general we have not had serious problems like the ones Chile has had," he adds.

Caminiti indicates that this season is facing a significant delay in production, "because usually, in the first half of December, we’re at peak production. But there has been a lag in the beginning of the harvest for all varieties and regions."

Given this situation, he says, early varieties are the most affected "since they have entered the markets later and were less able to capitalize on the best prices, which can be achieved when there is still little supply."

On the other hand, he explains that southern producers, who focus on late cultivars, are benefiting from a production that is being moved about 10 days later.

"This is going to allow us to have harvest until the end of February and that is going to push shipments past March 10. This means they’ll be arriving later to the markets, when there are no more cherries," he says.

On Nov. 24, FreshFruitPortal.com reported that Argentine cherry exports were projected at roughly 6,000 tons. Caminiti says this estimate remains unchanged.