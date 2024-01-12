California Avocado Commission adds new agency of record - FreshFruitPortal.com

The California Avocado Commission (CAC) announced the selection of Curious Plot as its new agency of record. In the spring and summer of 2023, the Commission began a search to find a new consumer marketing agency that could conduct both consumer advertising and consumer public relations activities, thus streamlining agency management and gaining consistency in voice.

Curious Plot has a “unique business model focusing on clients in the food and agriculture space. They have significant experience working with commodity boards and commissions, including current clients like Mushroom Council, National Watermelon Promotion Board, Potatoes USA, and more”, CAC says.

“The Commission is very excited to be working with the Curious Plot group,” says Commission Vice President of Marketing, Terry Splane. “Our teams fit together naturally and the transition has been seamless.”

CAC’s Marketing staff and a team of Board members participated in the agency search to develop a new strategic approach to consumer communications and streamline the number of agencies working on the California avocado business. The Commission plans to launch a new marketing campaign supporting the 2024 California avocado season.

Splane noted that during the search process, Curious Plot exhibited a strong strategic approach, excellent advertising creative, unique public relations activations, and a partnership approach that melds very well with the California Avocado Commission’s needs.

Laurie Fleck, Curious Plot CEO says, “We at Curious Plot are beyond thrilled to be selected as the California Avocado Commission’s agency of record. California Avocados is a premium brand we’ve long admired, and we grew more impressed with the Commission and its talented team during every phase of the agency review process. We are eager to work alongside this passionate and dedicated team in partnership with the greater California avocado industry to drive marketplace preference for California avocados.”

Curious Plot will spearhead California avocado consumer communications including advertising and social media. They also will support consumer public relations as well as customized retail marketing. The agency has broad capabilities in other marketing areas, including experience with retail and foodservice marketing, research, and more.