Unifrutti acquires Verfrut

Global fresh fruit producer and distributor Unifrutti announced the acquisition of 100% of Chilean company Verfrut, as the firm looks to continue expanding its multi-fruit platform and meeting increasing global demand for premium products.

With the purchase, Unifrutti now becomes a major fruit company in Chile, one of the largest production centers for grapes and cherries globally, and a leading apple player in the southern hemisphere.

Furthermore, this acquisition strategically extends Unifrutti's reach into Peru, a key hub in the fresh produce sector.

“This expansion not only enhances our current operations but also paves the way for future growth, as we aim to become the preeminent and most sustainably driven global multi-fruit company, setting new standards in the industry.

This transaction also resonates deeply with our shared family-owned heritage, and we are humbled and privileged to be entrusted with Verfrut's 30-year legacy, collaboratively forging a regional champion in Chile and Peru,” says Unifrutti CEO Mohamed Elsarky.

Established in 1996, Verfrut is a prominent fresh produce player in Chile and Peru, operating over 7,500 hectares of fully integrated farming and processing facilities.

Verfrut grows a wide array of crops, including grapes, cherries, apples, and blueberries, is renowned as the largest exporter of grapes in Peru, and relies on a robust commercial and distribution network in the U.S., the EU, South America, and China.

“We are making an excellent decision with this transaction. Verfrut is our life. After many years of hard work with our great team, we are confident that Unifrutti will maintain the values that have guided us since the establishment of Verfrut.

We look forward to the next stage of our successful journey,” adds Verfruit Founder and President Romano Vercellino.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Post-completion, Unifrutti will maintain Verfrut’s global operations, ensuring business continuity.