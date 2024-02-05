Fruit fly quarantine continues in California

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is warning residents not to move produce as fruit fly quarantine remains in place, the Office of Public Affairs says in a statement.

This comes as Californians prepare to celebrate Lunar New Year throughout much of February

There are several quarantines currently in place, the entity says, as the Mediterranean fruit fly has been found in Los Angeles County, the Queensland fruit fly has been found in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Oriental fruit fly has been found in parts of San Bernardino, Riverside, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara counties.

Related articles: Tau fruit fly in California brings quarantine

Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles county in early August.

Fruit flies can cause extensive damage to crops. Each specimen can lay eggs under the skin of the produce, where larvae (maggots) then develop. Maggots then hatch and tunnel through the pulp, turning it into a rotten mass.

Residents are urged to cooperate with agriculture officials and allow them access to your garden to place traps, inspect plants, conduct necessary treatments, or remove potentially infested produce.