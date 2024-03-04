Maersk transported Chilean cherries by air for the first time

Maersk air freight service transported Chilean cherries to China for the first time during the 2023-24 season.

This service reduces transit time to just 2-3 days. The inaugural flight took off on November 21, 2023.

A total of five charter flights, each carrying 500 tons of cherries delivered fruit until late December.

“We chose Maersk's service for our first cherry shipment by air, and it was definitely the best option," said Magdalena Toro, foreign trade specialist from the Chilean exporter XSUR. "We had traceability of our cargo throughout, and they were very efficient in managing the booking and documentation.”

Maersk says that air service addresses critical needs, helping to save costs by reducing production-to-delivery times and boosting overall sales by ensuring better product availability.