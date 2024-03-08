Aldi to open 800 new stores in the US

Discount grocer Aldi announced it plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028 through a combination of new openings and store conversions.

The plan will come from a $9 billion investment from the German company over the next five years, with locations throughout the country. In the Northeast and Midwest, it will add nearly 330 stores.

The company also plans on expanding its presence in Phoenix and Southern California and entering new cities like Las Vegas.

"Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more ALDI stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience."

Aldi said the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners in the Southeast last year support its expansion in the region. In addition to organic growth through new store openings, many Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets will convert to the Aldi format over the next several years.

"With the acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, ALDI will serve even more communities in the Southeast, bringing us closer to our customers in a region where we've already experienced significant demand for affordable, quality groceries," Hart said. "As we look ahead to this next chapter in our company history, both the ALDI and SEG teams will play a critical role in driving the business forward for our future collective success."