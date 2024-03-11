Chilli thrips threaten U.S. fruit growers in several states

Produce growers in California, Texas, Hawaii, and other states have reported vegetable and fruit damage caused by chilli thrips, FOX Weather reports.

Chili thrips are an invasive pest, first discovered in Los Angeles and Orange counties in Southern California in 2015.

Scientists believe the insect originated either in Southeast Asia or in the Indian subcontinent. It is now widely distributed and poses a great danger for affected U.S. growers.

Thrips mainly feed on the sap of young leaves and buds. But all above-ground parts of its host plants may become discolored by its feeding. Injured buds, fruits, and tender leaves commonly turn blackish to bronze in color

Sadly, plant damage is generally the first indication of its presence. Foliage discoloration and distortion caused by pest feeding resemble damage caused by some broadleaf herbicides.

Furthermore, chilli thrips cannot be identified in the field, as they resemble several other thrips including avocado and citrus thrips. This makes it especially hard for growers to become aware of an infestation.

Good sanitation, such as removing weeds and old plants, can help reduce its habitat and prevent its spread.

The University of California’s Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program (UC IPM) advises taking suspected insects in a zip-lock bag for identification and further instruction to the local office of the county agricultural commissioner or University of California Cooperative Extension.