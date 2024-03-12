CPMA introduces International Sustainability Summit speakers - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2024 (Ottawa, ON) – The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA), the International Federation for Produce Standards, and the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce are pleased to introduce the speakers who will lead discussions around sustainability challenges for the produce industry at the upcoming International Sustainability Summit, on Friday, April 26, in Vancouver. They include:

Keynote speakers - A Globally Sustainable Fresh Produce Supply Chain: Challenges, Barriers & Opportunities

• John Anderson, Chairman, CEO & Managing Partner, Oppy

• Garland Perkins, Director, Innovation & Sustainability, Oppy

The State of Sustainability - Efforts Impacting Global Produce Supply Chains

• Dr. Yogendra Chaudry, VP, Professional Services & Environmental, Social and Governance,

SSCI/Eco Canada

• Cheryl Sullivan, International Featured Standards (IFS) & PAC Next Consultant

• Joanna Nathanson, Policy Advisor International Affairs, Sustainability and Communications, Freshfel (European Fresh Produce Association)

Aligning Global Produce Supply Chain Sustainability Practices with UNSDGs – Lessons to date

• Jacob Lawes, Projects Manager, The AgriChain Centre, New Zealand

• Dr. Hans Maurer, Director Strategy & Research, The AgriChain Centre, New Zealand

Plenary Panel Session

Sustainability in Action - Produce sector leaders taking a systems-centric approach to sustainability

• Tom Pierce, National Director of Produce Sourcing & Supplier Development, Sobeys

• Matt Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer, Verdant Technologies

• John Mesko, CEO, Potato Sustainability Alliance

• Gerd Uitdewilligen, Director International Sales, COPELAND

Registration for this event is underway and 50% of the seating is sold out. Industry members are encouraged to register at their earliest convenience as space is limited! CPMA 2024 full delegates get a $100 discount when they register for the International Sustainability Summit.

To learn more about the speakers and the program, visit the CPMA website.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Micken Kokonya

Manager, Communications and Market Research

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Cell: 613-878-3312

Email: mkokonya@cpma.ca

About the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA)

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. CPMA is fortunate to represent a sector that is both a significant economic driver for communities and that also improves the health and productivity of Canadians.

About the International Federation for Produce Standards (IFPS)

The International Federation for Produce Standards (IFPS) is a non-profit organization representing produce standards organizations from around the world. IFPS aims to develop and promote harmonized international standards for produce, to enhance efficiency in the supply chain and benefit the industry and consumers worldwide.

About the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce

The Global Coalition of Fresh Produce brings together fresh produce associations from around the world, based on their joint vision to create resilient global value chains for fruits and vegetables that bring a myriad of economic, environmental and societal benefits. The Coalition’s mission is to voice solutions to address disruptions in global supply chains for fresh produce, including – but not limited to – rising costs, and share and promote best practices. The Coalition’s current members are Afruibana, the

Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA), the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship–Agriculture–Development (COLEAD), Freshfel Europe, the Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada (FVGC), the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), the Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters (SHAFFE) and United Fresh New Zealand. To find out more about the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce and obtain the full report, visit our website at http://www.producecoalition.net or contact us at info@producecoalition.net.