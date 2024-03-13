USDA trade mission seeks to promote U.S. agribusiness in South Korea - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 – Representatives from 49 U.S. companies and organizations will join the U.S. Department of Agriculture agribusiness trade mission to Seoul, South Korea, led by Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor, March 25-28.

“Exports of U.S. agricultural and related products to South Korea totaled more than $8 billion in 2023, and it is a critical market as we continue to focus on diverse market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural exports,” Under Secretary Taylor said. “U.S. agricultural products are highly valued and trusted by Korean consumers. I’m confident that this trade mission will produce great results for America’s farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, and exporters, as we work to strengthen trade with our existing partners and expand and diversify the products we offer.”

South Korea ranks as the United States’ fifth-largest single-export market. Also, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the developed world during the past several decades, and with relativity small amounts of arable land, South Korea relies heavily on imported agricultural goods, especially meat and bulk commodities, to satisfy food and feed demand.

While on the trade mission, participants will engage in targeted business-to-business meetings and pre-arranged site visits to build new trade linkages, strengthen existing partnerships, observe U.S. products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Korean consumer food trends. Participants will also receive in-depth market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts.

In addition to representatives from the following businesses and organizations, Under Secretary Taylor will be joined by Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross, Indiana Director of Agriculture Don Lamb, North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture Doug Goehring, and officials from the Indiana and Kansas state departments of agriculture.

Agropur, Appleton, Wis. The Akana Group, Inc., Houston, Texas American Commodity Company, Williams, Calif. American Egg Board, Chicago, Ill. American Peanut Council, Alexandria, Va. Blue Diamond Growers, Sacramento, Calif. California Fresh Fruit Association, Fresno, Calif. California Prune Board, Roseville, Calif. Dragonberry Produce & Sweets, Canby, Ore. East-West, Moreland Hills, Ohio Empire Nut Company, Colusa, Calif. Farm Breeze International, LLC, Tacoma, Wash. Fresh Pacific International, Fresno, Calif. Georgia Pecan Commission, Tifton, Ga. Gladisa USA, Conroe, Texas Grand Napa Vineyards, Napa, Calif. Globex International, Inc., New York, N.Y. Golden Valley Grape Juice & Wine, LLC, Madera, Calif. Homegrown Organics, Porterville, Calif. Integra Foods, Bladenboro, N.C. Jack’s Alimentary Supply, Inc., Lowell, Mass. Lead USA Global Group, LLC, Monterey Park, Calif. Limoneira, Santa Paula, Calif. Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery, Silver City, N.M. Mountain View Fruit Sales, Kingsburg, Calif. National Pork Board, Clive, Iowa Nature’s Sungrown Foods, LLC, San Rafael, Calif. Norris Farms, LLC, Roseburg, Ore. Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Hillsboro, Ore. Oregon Wheat Commission, Portland, Ore. Pacific Cheese Co., Inc., Hayward, Calif. Pet Food Institute, Washington, D.C. Premium Peanut, Douglas, Ga. Redwood International, Irvine, Calif. Sakuma Bros. Farms, Burlington, Wash. Schreiber Foods, Green Bay, Wis. Scott Brothers Dairy, Chino, Calif. Select Harvest USA, Turlock, Calif. Space Enterprises, LLC, The Woodlands, Texas Spread the Love, LLC, Los Angeles, Calif. Talmera USA, Inc., Seattle, Wash. Tedford/Tellico, Inc., Knoxville, Tenn. S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C. S. Highbush Blueberry Council, Folsom, Calif. S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo. S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Va. S. Wine Exports Company, Ltd., Ravenna, Ohio USA Rice Federation, Alexandria, Va. Valley Pride Ag Co., Fresno, Calif.

