FDA update on elevated lead, chromium levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

March 26, 2024 - To date, the FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response & Evaluation (CORE) Network has reviewed 90 confirmed complaints/reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. Confirmed complainants, or people for whom a complaint or adverse event was submitted and met FDA’s complainant definition, are between zero and 53 years of age and the median age is one year old.

CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health is conducting case finding efforts in collaboration with state and local health departments. CDC’s case definition for state partners includes a blood lead level of 3.5 µg/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit puree product after November 2022. As of March 22, CDC has received reports of 136 confirmed cases, 345 probable cases, and 38 suspected cases for a total of 519 cases from 44 different states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico through their reporting structure. For more information, please visit CDC’s page to review their case reporting methodology and findings.

CDC and FDA have different data sources, so the counts reported by each agency will not directly correspond. In addition, some people who were affected by the contaminated product might be reflected in both the numbers reported by the FDA and the numbers reported by CDC, so the numbers should not be added together.

