Almond Board of California sees potential for growth in India

By Sebastian Ramírez

In February, a delegation from the Almond Board of California (ABC) embarked on their annual trip to India, led by Clarice Turner, president and CEO.

The trip included participation in an almond conference hosted by ABC at the Gulfood Show, where Turner shared insights into the potential for almond trade in India and showcased California almonds on the global stage.

During ABC’s most recent podcast, Turner said she wants to explore new avenues for almond trade.

“My pick on India is that there is a tremendous opportunity for growth,” she said. “We hired Deloitte to look at our growth strategy and they highlighted India as a market with growth potential.”

Turner said the Indian population, half of which is under 30 years old, is increasingly aware of their health and what they eat. She also pointed to the favorable macroeconomic and political conditions of the country with the largest population in the world.

India is the main export destination for U.S. fresh or dried almonds, holding 30% of the total share with more than 474 million pounds exported in 2022-23 and a total value of $803 million.

However, suppliers understand that India is a complex market, underlining the importance of good communication on market dynamics, tariffs, and outlook.

“Collaboration among members of the industry is important because we are all facing similar things and it's helpful to learn from each other and share opportunities,” Turner said.

Marketing California almonds

The board has emphasized the quality of California almonds as a selling point.

“We’re talking a lot at the shows about how we grade almonds, the type that we produce, as well as varieties and getting into what makes one almond different from another,” Turner said.

She added that there are a lot of discussions about taste, size, and distribution because clients are very interested in these topics. Buyers have shown interest in California’s ability to produce the volume and quality that it does.