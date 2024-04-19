APHIS updates federal domestic soil quarantines map

PRESS RELEASE - APHIS has updated the Federal Domestic Soil Quarantines Map adding five new areas. The following areas have been added:

Added the Mexican fruit fly quarantine in the Zapata area of Zapata County, Texas

Added the Mexican fruit fly quarantine in the Brownsville and Sebastian areas of Cameron County, Texas

Added the Mexican fruit fly quarantine in the Sullivan City and Sebastian areas of Hidalgo County, Texas

Added the Mexican fruit fly quarantine in the Sebastian area of Willacy County, Texas

Added the Mexican fruit fly quarantine in the Sullivan City area of Starr County, Texas

APHIS restricts the movement of domestic soil from areas within the continental United States that are under quarantine for specific plant pests. The Federal Domestic Soil Quarantines Map provides an overview of the plant pest quarantines that affect the movement of soil.

The map on the above link shows the different regulated pests, including various fruit flies, Golden Nematode, Imported Fire Ant, Pale Cyst Nematode, Phytophthora ramorum, and Witchweed.

The guide adds that the movement of soil for isolation or culturing of organisms requires a Plant Pest Permit (PPQ 526). Importation of soil from outside the continental U.S. requires a USDA import permit (PPQ 525).