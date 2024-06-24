Michoacán inspections to slowly resume following security incident

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said June 21 via X that APHIS inspectors will “gradually return” to Michoacán plants, following a security incident that halted inspections for almost a week.

The USDA halted new avocado and mango exports out of Michoacán on June 14 after two U.S. inspectors were allegedly held against their will and attacked during a protest. The department then said that fruit in transit would not be affected.

“We are optimistic that this affair is resolving in a positive direction, but we will not be satisfied until APHIS inspectors can continue working free of security threats,” Salazar said on the social media platform.

Salazar met today with Mexico and Michoacán authorities, as well as Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) representatives to discuss the matter further.

Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez said in a joint press conference with the ambassador that the good relations between the government and the embassy have "allowed us to reach this great agreement to reestablish the work of the inspectors and thus reactivate the export of avocados and mangoes to the United States".

"The level of partnership between Mexico and the United States is endorsed by this early solution that we have reached thanks to the direct intervention of Ambassador Ken Salazar and his entire team at the U.S. Embassy," Ramirez said.

Michoacán is the leading state for Mexican exports and the halt in inspections led to estimated daily losses of 7.5 million.

