The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

Mexican avocado company RV Fresh Foods faces reparation orders, handed down by Mexico’s Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), following a labor investigation into workers' freedom of association and collective bargaining rights at its Uruapan plant.

Rains and unusually low temperatures, however, drove production down, according to the California Almond Board (ABC). Those conditions stalled volumes, explained Bryce Spycher, ABC’s Senior Manager of Marketing Order Services.

Peruvian authorities with SENASA abruptly suspended the import of Chilean stone fruit (nectarines, cherries, plumcots, peaches, plums, apricots) and apples on Friday. SENASA cited the imminent risk of entry of the Grapholita molesta, also knows as the oriental fruit moth, which affects these fruits.

A state-of-the-art project, three years in the making, is analyzing California's groundwater basins and the state's underground storage potential. The information could help California and the agriculture industry improve its water access and better prepare for inevitable drought cycles.

The Florida blueberry season is in full swing, with growers saying that spring weather was positive for the crop, causing good pollination and leading to a plentiful and high-quality crop.

This is the second time South Africa has challenged the EU’s regulations, which heavily impacted South African citrus exports to Europe in 2023. The first dispute complaint was launched in 2022.

A 2023 trade agreement to export South African Hass avocados to China finally came to fruition at the end of March, according to avocado supplier Westfalia. Supply is expected to remain available for seven months, from April to October.

Editor's pick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that bans local jurisdictions from implementing their own heat exposure protections for outdoor workers.

The newly passed legislation, House Bill 433, renders existing local heat protections “void and prohibited” starting July 1.

Under the bill, local governments would not be able to guarantee outdoor workers access to rest breaks, clean water, shade or heat safety training.