Russia bans 30% of Ecuadorian banana exports

By Sebastian Ramírez

Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced a temporary ban on Ecuadorian banana exports effective February 5 after the discovery of polyphagous humpback fly (Megaselia scalaris Loew), in shipments from five Ecuadorian exporters.

These five companies represent around 30% of all Ecuadorian banana exports to Russia.

The Russian market represents 21% of all Ecuadorian banana exports worldwide, with 75.7 million boxes exported in 2023.

"There is no other market that can replace the amount of fruit we send to Russia currently, so we are already working on the corresponding technical phytosanitary response, hoping this issue won't expand any further, " Richard Salazar, executive director of ACORBANEC tells FreshFruitPortal.com.

The Ecuadorian banana industry has been a victim of drug trafficking in Ecuador which has caused a variety of issues as some cartels use shipments of bananas to transport their drugs.

Regarding phytosanitary requirements, Jose Antonio Hidalgo, executive director of AEBE says "Ecuador's banana producers and exporters are committed to complying with the requirements of the 65 destinations to which this fruit is exported, making the necessary efforts to ensure that the product complies with sustainability requirements, quality standards and phytosanitary protocols established at origin and destination."

Political tensions

After the announcement on Saturday, which claimed the disease was found in the shipments of the five companies, some have said that it is a actually more of a political issue.

Associated Press claims that it may be due to diplomatic tensions between Russia and Ecuador after the South American country transferred some of its old Russian military equipment to the United States, in exchange for $200 million in new military gear.

"Carlos Estarellas a former Ecuadorian vice minister for foreign affairs said that Russia’s decision to ban some banana imports could be in retaliation for the decision to send the old military equipment to the U.S.," says the article from AP.

However, there are still over 15 Ecuadorian companies exporting bananas to Russia.

"Russia is a very important market for our country's banana producers and exporters as it generates about $757 million a year in foreign exchange that enters the national economy. In addition, 25,000 workers nationwide work in the plantations that are dedicated to this destination, which is especially relevant for small producers in the country," says Hidalgo.

AEBE's executive director closed by stating, "We are sure that at the technical, diplomatic, and highest levels, our authorities will find the best solution for our country."