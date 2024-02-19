Russia lifts ban against Ecuadorian banana

After a brief 30% ban on Ecuadorian banana exports to Russia, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry informed that authorities have lifted the ban and shipments can resume normally.

The ban was applied as of February 5, after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) confirmed the presence of the polyphagous humpback fly (Megaselia scalaris Loew) in the shipments of five Ecuadorian exporters.

Russia accounts for about 22% of Ecuadorian banana exports, generates approximately 30,000 jobs and reports profits ranging from $2.8 to $3 billion for the country's fruit industry.

The Ecuadorian ambassador to the Russian Federation, Juan Fernando Holguín, tells FreshFruitPortal.com that the leadership of President Daniel Novoa was key to overcoming the impasse, in addition to the joint work with sanitary authorities.

"I want to highlight the great willingness that Russia had in this regard to seek a quick solution, where our Russian ambassador in Ecuador and our minister of agriculture together with the resident of the republic, and the chancellor of the republic played an important role, so a great job also by the director of Agrocalidad," he said.

Holguín adds that the sector will remain vigilant against new possible threats and says the end of the altercation is a relief for the sector.

"Alerts are still on. Phytosanitary protocols for exporting to Russia continue to be strictly complied with, so congratulations that this impasse has been overcome and we are reestablishing the normal development of export activities to this market," he says.