CarrieAnn Arias appointed as President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest

Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) has named CarrieAnn Arias as the organization’s new President and CEO, effective July 1.

Previously, CarrieAnn served as Founder/CEO of TableSpark, Vice President of Marketing at Naturipe Farms, and Vice President of Marketing at Dole Food Company, leading teams, driving market growth, and cultivating strong relationships within the industry.

“I am thrilled to join the Pear Bureau and lead this incredible team,” said CarrieAnn. “Together, we will continue to build on the Bureau’s strong foundation and drive our mission of promoting pears in the US and around the world,” she added. “I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence as we work to achieve our strategic goals.”

CarrieAnn takes over the duties as President and CEO following the departure of Kevin Moffitt, who held the role since 2001. With her arrival, Jordan Matson, PBNW Chairman, stated, “I am very pleased to have CarrieAnn on board with her decades of produce marketing experience. I believe she is going to do a great job of furthering the mission to increase fresh pear consumption among consumers worldwide and continue to increase grower returns.”

CarrieAnn concluded, “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their faith in me in taking on this important responsibility, and I look forward to leading the dedicated PBNW team as we begin this new chapter together.”