May 02 , 2024
Canarian Europlátano marks first shipment to Poland

Canary Islands organization Europlátano marked its first Poland-bound banana shipment on Jan. 10, as the group moves to secure “profitable and fair trade” markets for its growers.

Europlátano gathers more than 670 farmer members who grow bananas and other tropical fruits in La Palma, Tenerife, and El Hierro farms.

France and Switzerland are among the organization’s most successful destination markets.

“In addition to recovering the Swiss market after the pause caused by the La Palma volcano, Europlátano fruit has begun to have a specific presence in the German and French markets, where new export projects are being worked on,” the group said in a recent update.

The Canarian banana industry has experienced increased input costs in the past two years. Additionally, low market prices and weather woes have negatively impacted profitability for the crop.

Manager and Marketing Director of Plátano de Canarias organization Sergio Cáceres told Agropopular that most Spaniards continue to trust this product, which is why it is one of the best-selling fruits in Spain.

“Thanks to this the sector has shown a capacity to distribute it”. Last year there was a record in the commercialization volume. 

“It is a sector that works,” Cáceres added.

The Cavendish banana is the most widely cultivated variety in the Canary Islands. Gran Enana, Zelig, and Gruesa Palmera, a Canary Island selection of Cavendish Enano, are also grown on the islands.

