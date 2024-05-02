US mango imports maintain upwards trend
Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua
Mango volume shipped on week ending 04/27/2024 was approximately 4,057,592 boxes for a total of 27,238,395 boxes for the season. This week volume is about 8% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 04/27/2024 - Pages 3 - 5
- Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,529,683 boxes for a total of 24,105,664 boxes for the season. This week volume is 15% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 4,340,891 boxes for a total of 26,279,152 boxes.
Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 04/27/2024 - Pages 6 - 8
- Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 476,609 boxes for a total of 2,756,848 boxes for the season. This week volume is 26% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 703,414 boxes for a total of 3,425,216 boxes.
Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 04/27/2024 - Pages 9 - 10
- Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 51,300 boxes for a total of 375,883 boxes for the season. This week volume is 12% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 50,400 boxes for a total of 581,257 boxes.