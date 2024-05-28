GreenTech Amsterdam 2024: Unveiling the future of horticulture

By GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam is the gateway to the latest horticultural technology and a unique opportunity to connect with the pioneers around the world who are shaping the future of the sector.

The show will take place from Tuesday June 11 to Thursday 13 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre and expects to host 12,000 horticultural professionals and 510 exhibitors from all over the world.

During the three days, the show offers multiple knowledge sessions on different stages on topics such as 'Tools and vision in Data and AI', 'Greenhouse: The road to a zero footprint?', and 'Future vision: A valuable tasty and healthy horticulture'.

Visitors will find various country pavilions, but also pavilions with exhibitors specialized in industrial fields such as Vertical Farming, Medicinal Plants (Cannabis) and AI & Robotics, and a Start-Up Pavilion for newcomers to the horticulture industry.

Live demonstrations and the latest innovations are showcased in the Robot Dome, Renewable Energy Demo and Drone Cage. Once again, the GreenTech Innovations & Concepts Awards will be presented on Tuesday.

Furthermore, there are various side events such as 'Power Day' on Wednesday, where progressive growers & breeders, engineers, advisors, investors, and solution providers discuss the topic 'Human skills make the difference'. 'Research meets innovator', also on the 2nd day, brings research pioneers together to exchange knowledge, collaborate and highlight innovations.

On Thursday GreenTech in cooperation with Partner AVAG gives students the opportunity to meet the horticulture industry and discuss possible career options during ‘HortiTalent Day’.

On the exhibition floor, visitors can follow the routes of exhibitors with the following themes: Organic, Vertical Farming, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Medicinal Plants and AI.

Dive into the forefront of the horticultural chain and explore the solutions for the challenges growers face.

More information on the programme, other side events and registration at https://www.greentech.nl/amsterdam.