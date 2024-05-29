Russian Ministry of Agriculture plans to declare federal emergency

May 29 , 2024
Russian Ministry of Agriculture plans to declare federal emergency

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture plans to declare a federal emergency due to severe damage to the country's crops caused by May frosts.

“We are now planning to introduce a federal emergency, and we will ask the government to compensate fruit crops,” Oksana Lut told TASS, a news agency from the country. 

Amid a declining harvest due to weather conditions, Russia will consider importing apples from abroad, "so that this does not negatively affect the price situation," according to the Fruit Producers Association, which estimates that 50-70% of flowering apple trees have been damaged.

She noted that there are no specific deadlines yet for declaring an emergency situation, and that fruit crops in the Voronezh, Rostov, Tambov, and Lipetsk regions suffered the most.

