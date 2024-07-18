Russia apple imports increase due to low local production

According to The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor, apple imports in Russia increased by 10% this past month.

This June, the country imported a total of 42,000 tons of apples, 4,000 tons more than the previous month, and an overall 1.8% increase from June 2023.

Russia's main apple suppliers are Türkiye, South Africa, Serbia, China, and Uzbekistan.

According to the FSIS Argus-Fito, in June the country received 9.7 thousand tons of apples from Turkey, 7.2 thousand tons from South Africa, 6.4 thousand tons from Serbia, 4.2 thousand tons from China, and 1.7 thousand tons from Uzbekistan.

The increase in apple imports can be attributed to adverse weather.

In May, Russia's Minister of Agriculture, Oksana Lut, announced that the country would begin importing more apples in response to a decrease in local production due to cold weather and frosts.

Last month, the apple harvest estimate for 2024 was adjusted from 1.8 million tons to 1.5 million tons.