Guatemala and Nicaragua close their mango season

May 31 , 2024
Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua

Mango volume shipped on the week ending 05/25/2024 was approximately 3,163,946 boxes for a total of 40,818,261 boxes for the season. This week's volume is about 3% lower than what was shipped the previous week.  

Prices for the week ending May 25, 2024 have not been released at the time of publication of this Crop Report

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 05/25/2024  - Pages 3 - 5

•Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,141,144 boxes for a total of 36,858,097 boxes for the season. This week volume is 2% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

•During the same week last year, the volume shipped from Mexico was 3,417,083 boxes for a total of 39,968,489 boxes.

Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 05/25/2024  - Pages  6 - 8

•The Guatemala season ended on May 25th with a total volume of approximately 3.5 million boxes.  

Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 05/25/2024  - Pages 9 - 10

•The Nicaragua season ended on May 25th with a total volume of approximately 455,685 boxes.

