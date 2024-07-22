Guatemalan mango sector facing competitive challenges

Recent reports from the Guatemalan Ministry of Agriculture state the nation currently holds about 22,239 hectares destined for mango production.

About 30% of the volume produced goes to international markets, with the U.S. holding a 95% share of exports. Guatemalan Mango Committee Vice President Eddy Martínez told FreshFruitPortal.com that the sector faces commercial challenges, as Mexican mango has a similar market window. This, he said, has stalled growth.

“We have six to seven weeks in which we can compete, the prices are reasonable, but when Mexico enters with strong volumes, after April 15, the market starts to drop a lot and we are no longer competitive,” he emphasized.

Martinez explained that the Guatemalan mango harvest begins between February 10 and 15, and ends around May 20.

“That's 14 weeks of our export season. We still have fruit during June, of a late variety, the Keitt variety, but that fruit generally goes to the local market and agribusiness,” he added.

Agribusiness in the Central American country is showing healthier growth signs, Martínez said. Mangoes destined for agribusiness in Guatemala are mainly used in frozen, pulp, juice, and smoothie forms.

“Many times, the sale value of the fruit for agribusiness is quite similar to the market prices that the producer would get when Mexico is strong with fresh fruit,” he said.

As for new market openings, Martínez said the sector has already exported moderate volumes to Chile. He added that they are in communication with the Guatemalan embassy in Chile and with traders who are interested in the fruit, “to see how we can accelerate the process next season and export fruit to Chile, since it is an attractive market for us.”

Europe is another “interesting” destination for Guatemalan mangoes. Martínez explained that the transit times have challenged growth, as “it is too long, and that affects the good quality of our fruit”.

Another issue troubling the sector is the constant increase in maritime rates. “No matter how much effort we make as producers, to improve our productivity in the field, to raise production levels, when we have cost increases in maritime freight, then that also makes us lose competitiveness”.

Despite these varying woes, Martínez believes that the Guatemalan mango sector will continue to grow at a steady, if slower, rate.

Guatemala produces Tommy Atkins, Ataúlfo, Keitt (a variety to which new areas are being allocated) and Kent mangoes. The latter has been gradually eliminated, since climatic conditions do not favor its production in the country.

Guatemala is also betting on new varieties, but these have not yet been commercially developed.

Adverse climate

Regarding weather challenges, Martínez said that, much like other mango-producing countries, Guatemala saw a 25% dip in production in most orchards.

He explained that from November to April, the country experienced higher-than-average temperatures, which hurt fruit setting. An abundance of rain experienced in the last two months could also damage the crops as excess moisture causes bacterial proliferation, Martínez warned.

However, rainfall usually aids in fruit quality as it helps trees recover from hydric stress.

“Historically when we come out of a low crop year and we have a good rainfall regime, the next crop tends to be tends to be a good one,” he added.