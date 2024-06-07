A record-breaking 5 million meals, to the value of R2.35 million, were gathered to feed hungry South Africans during Food Lover’s Market’s annual Hunger Month campaign, of which Tru-Cape has been a legacy partner since its inception eight years ago.

“It is amazing that the campaign reached a new milestone by exceeding its initial target of raising 4 million meals by 25%. We are thankful towards every South African that reached out to a fellow human being and helped to alleviate hunger during May,” said Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing.

It was the eighth year of the campaign where Food Lover’s Market and partners such as Tru-Cape encouraged shoppers to sponsor a meal for a fellow South African at the nominal cost of only 47 cents per meal.

The campaign collaborated with FoodForward SA, a food banking organisation that recovers quality edible surplus food from the supply chain and distributes it to community organisations serving the poor.

It is a cost-effective way to combat hunger, a major problem in South Africa where more than 30 million individuals are food insecure. “We are very pleased with the outcome of this year’s campaign, and it remains a privilege to be a part of it, helping to make a difference in our country,” said Pienaar.

This year, as for the past seven years, Tru-Cape made a generous financial contribution to kick-start the campaign and bank more than 2.9 million meals ahead of the campaign. Food Lover’s Market stores raised a further 1,736,580 meals, including 7271 meals consumers contributed through GivenGain.

On World Hunger Day, May 28th, Food Lover’s Market contributed an additional 244,050 meals by matching all consumer donations on this day. The final 40,647 meals were donated by Food Lover’s Market Holdings, bringing the total to 5 million meals.

Pienaar announced that Tru-Cape will continue supporting the Hunger Month campaign next year. “Food security and access to healthy food are major challenges for many South Africans. As an exporter of fresh fruit, we want to contribute to the fight against hunger, even if it is just in a small way.”

The apple and pear exporting company’s involvement in uplifting the poor and feeding the hungry extends beyond the Hunger Month campaign. Tru-Cape also financially contributes or sponsors apples and pears to several Western Cape communities and schools.