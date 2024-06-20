ONE Modern inaugurates new Savannah-India connection

Press release, Ocean Network Express’ ONE Modern

JUNE 20, 2024 – Ocean Network Express’ ONE Modern, the first ship on the ocean carrier’s West India North America (WIN) service, called on the Port of Savannah Tuesday, establishing the latest connection between India and Georgia Ports.

“This new offering from ONE is a recognition of India’s growing role as a manufacturing hub,” said Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch. “As the world’s most populous country, with a growing consumer class and significant infrastructure investment, India represents a remarkable opportunity for trade via Savannah.”

Lynch said deliveries from India to the U.S. East Coast are more efficient than U.S. West Coast routes. Even with current vessel diversions around Africa, GPA reaches inland markets across the U.S. Southeast and Midwest three to five days faster than U.S. West Coast ports.

“The WIN Service offers our valued customers a weekly routing from Nhava Sheva and Mundra to the U.S. East Coast. This new service to the Port of Savannah demonstrates ONE's commitment to this important and growing market, providing reliability and flexibility to our customers,” said Dan Sheehy, ONE Senior Vice President, Product & Network.

The new WIN service offers a weekly route from Bin Qasim, Hazira, Nhava Sheva and Mundra to New York and Savannah.

The addition of the WIN service from ONE brings the Georgia Ports Authority’s direct weekly India services to four, while a total of eight services connect Savannah to the Indian Subcontinent. The service is provided by a fleet of nine vessels, all of which are operated by ONE.