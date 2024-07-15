Press release, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the most exciting celebrations of National Blueberry Month yet, the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is shining a spotlight on how – and how much – people love blueberries. The Great American Blueberry Challenge , which kicked off at the start of the month to inspire blueberry lovers nationwide to share creative ways to grab a boost of blue, culminated in the first-ever blueberry eating championship on Saturday, July 13. USHBC, in partnership with Major League Eating, invited professional competitive eaters from across the country to gather in Grand Rapids, Mich. to eat as much blueberries as possible in the span of eight minutes, setting a world record of 18.475 lbs.

Patrick Bertoletti took the top prize in the competition, earning a cash prize as well as the inaugural title of blueberry eating champion. An impressive total of 82.769 lbs of blueberries were devoured by the competitors during the event, with a final ranking as follows:

First place: Patrick Bertoletti, 18.475 lbs

Patrick Bertoletti, 18.475 lbs Second place : Geoffrey Esper, 16.044 lbs

: Geoffrey Esper, 16.044 lbs Third place: James Webb, 15.319 lbs

James Webb, 15.319 lbs Fourth place: Nick Wehry, 12.600 lbs

Nick Wehry, 12.600 lbs Fifth place: Gideon Oji, 12.569 lbs

The Great American Blueberry Challenge eating championship took place during the Advil Targeted Relief Major League Pickleball (MLP) Mid-Season Tournament , as part of USHBC's partnership with MLP. Also featured at the event were special guest officiants Shelly Hartmann, chair of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, blueberry grower and owner of True Blue Farms in Michigan; and professional pickleball player Anna Bright of the MLP St. Louis Shock.

"While we work to generate excitement for blueberries all year long, we think National Blueberry Month makes July the biggest and best month of the year, and we know that many blueberry superfans feel the same way! What better way to capture that enthusiasm than with a thrilling spectacle that turns 'grab a boost of blue' into a literal sport – while at the same time engaging pickleball players and fans as the Official Fruit of Major League Pickleball," said Hartmann. "Whether you enjoy blueberries for an active lifestyle, or simply because they're delicious, we hope to inspire and grow even more love and passion for blueberries year after year."

While the sport of professional competitive eating comes with the cautionary advice of "do not try this at home," blueberry fans still have a chance to win big – a grand prize of $10,000 plus runners-up prizes – by celebrating National Blueberry Month in a different way that can be just as fun and more creative. The Great American Blueberry Challenge social media contest runs through July 31 and is specifically for everyday consumers. USHBC invites people to think of an idea that shows off a creative, unique or even downright wacky way to enjoy blueberries – for example, seeing how high you can blow a blueberry up in the air , or eating blueberries with chopsticks while blindfolded . To enter, participants must share their video on Instagram, tagging @blueberries and including #BlueberryChallengeContest in the post. More information is available at GreatAmericanBlueberryChalleng e.com .