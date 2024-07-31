Superfresh Growers summer sustainability focus

In today’s double feature video release, Superfresh Growers invites viewers to explore their orchards and discover how they live in tune with Mother Nature by using beneficial insects and shade cloth to mitigate environmental challenges.

In Battling Pests with IPM, Tyler Weinbender, Director of Sustainability and Packaging, visits an orchard block struggling with aphid issues. He observes the release of ladybugs and lacewings, two beneficial insects that naturally combat pests. Weinbender discusses how Integrated Pest Management (IPM) can be more effective than insecticides, particularly when dealing with aphids. These pests feed on the undersides of leaves, making it difficult for sprays to reach them. Over time, aphid damage causes leaves to curl, which renders chemical applications ineffective in reaching the aphids inside. Additionally, IPM can be more cost-effective than chemical treatments.

In the Superfresh July Orchard Update, Dave Gleason, Horticulturist, and Proprietary Variety Developer, discusses strategies for managing potential climate threats, specifically by mitigating light intensity with shade cloth. While the desert environment in Central Washington is ideal for apple cultivation, it also poses significant risks due to high solar intensity. Sunburn can damage apple skin, diverting apples straight to the processor.

Superfresh Growers aims to illuminate the innovative, sustainable practices at the heart of their farming philosophy. By integrating nature’s allies into their pest management strategies and adapting to the challenges posed by climate change, Superfresh ensures that their orchards continue to thrive.

These videos provide an inside look at the commitment and ingenuity that define their approach to cultivating high-quality apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries in the Pacific Northwest. Superfresh Growers invite you to join them on this journey, as they continue to pioneer and innovate methods that respect the land, enhance crop resilience, and deliver the finest fruits to your table.