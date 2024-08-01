U.S. Supermarket chain, The Kroger Co., introduced new fresh produce brand, Field and Vine™, to its stores.

In a press release, the grocer stated that its goal is to highlight produce from farmers across in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

The growers will pick, pack, and deliver the produce to stores during peak seasonality, Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising, said in a news release.

He adds that local sourcing will allow Kroger to provide customers with "an enhanced fresh experience, offering the highest-quality, best-tasting berries possible."

Grown exclusively in the United States, Field & Vine is available only while the fruit is in season, described by the release as a "limited-time, annual best of season experience, promising optimal freshness."

The brand currently includes blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries. Kroger's "Our Brand" portfolio are only products that you can find in The Kroger Co. stores.

"Adding Field & Vine™ to the Our Brands portfolio brings together Kroger's expertise in fresh with our commitment to deliver customers the products they want, backed by our fresh guarantee," said Juan De Paoli, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands.