Florida agriculture Association anticipates minimal damage from tropical storm

Director of Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association (FFVA), Christina Morton, said the organization anticipates Hurricane Debby (now a tropical storm) won't cause widespread, significant damage to Florida growers.

The organization said in an update that the FFVA has been in constant communication with growers around the state and, although the impacts of the now tropical storm are still being felt across much of North Florida, it's still too early to assess damages.

The state's fruit and vegetable season begins in November, so the storm's timing might not substantially hurt this year's crops.

Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that came ashore near Steinhatchee on August 5, was later declared a tropical storm.

Beginning of this week, more than 16 inches of rain fell in parts of Manatee County, Florida, and more than 158,000 people have been reported to be without power in both Florida and Georgia.

More than 300,000 utility customers in Florida were without power early Monday afternoon.

The state has prepared for potential damage.

Just a day ago, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilson Simpson announced that Florida farmers, rangers, and growers impacted by the storm will be able to apply for low-interest and interest-free loans of up to $500,000 next week.

Growers can apply for the aid through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program.