APHIS and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) have expanded the quarantine for the Mexican fruit fly (commonly known as Mexfly) in Sullivan City, Hidalgo, and Starr Counties, Texas. On April 4, the entities established an additional Mexfly quarantine in Roma, Starr County, and expanded and consolidated existing quarantines in Edinburg and Palmview, Hidalgo County. Additionally, the quarantines in Harlingen-Sebastian across Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy Counties, as well as in Donna, Hidalgo County, were also expanded.

The Sullivan City quarantine was increased by 24 square miles, bringing the total to 79 square miles, due to the confirmed detection of Mexfly larvae in sour oranges found on a residential property on March 12. This quarantine was first established on January 28, 2025, after the detection of a wild mated female Mexfly and larvae, and it currently encompasses an area with no commercial agriculture.

In Roma, the quarantine was initiated after the detection of Mexfly larvae in sweet oranges on March 25, covering an area of 43 square miles, which has no commercial agriculture.

The Edinburg and Palmview quarantines were expanded by 115 square miles, resulting in a combined area of 255 square miles, designated as the Edinburg-Palmview quarantine. This decision followed confirmed detections of Mexfly larvae in sour oranges on residential properties in Edinburg and McAllen, as well as in grapefruits at a commercial grove in Mission between March 18 and April 2. This consolidated quarantine includes 8,705 acres of commercial citrus.

The Edinburg quarantine was originally established on August 30, 2024, after finding Mexfly larvae, and was expanded on October 17 due to additional detections of wild Mexflies. It was briefly reduced on January 8, 2025, after no detections occurred for three generations in part of the area. The Palmview quarantine was set up on February 10, 2025, after similar larval detections.

The Harlingen-Sebastian quarantine was enlarged by 39 square miles to a total of 442 square miles after the detection of a wild mated female Mexfly on March 20, located in a trap on a sweet orange tree in Lyford. This area contains 1,474 acres of commercial citrus.

The Sebastian quarantine was established on March 21, 2024, also based on the detection of a wild mated female Mexfly, while the Harlingen quarantine was initiated on March 26, 2024, after finding six such flies. Both quarantines underwent multiple amendments for expansions and contractions based on detection patterns.

The Donna quarantine was expanded by 14 square miles to a total of 182 square miles following the detection of Mexfly larvae in sour oranges on March 13 in Edinburg. Originally established on August 15, 2024, the Donna quarantine was subsequently expanded several times due to additional detections and currently covers 1,860 acres of commercial citrus.

To combat the spread of the Mexican fruit fly to non-infested areas of the United States and protect foreign trade, APHIS is implementing strict safeguarding measures and regulations on the interstate movement of regulated articles. They are collaborating with TDA to eradicate transient populations of the Mexfly, following established guidelines for monitoring, treatment, and regulatory actions.

Further information, including detailed descriptions and maps of the quarantine areas, can be found on the APHIS exotic fruit flies website. APHIS will also publish a notice regarding these changes in the Federal Register.

