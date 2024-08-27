Mexican supplies dominate the U.S. avocado market

Mexican avocado shipments accounted for 61% of U.S. imports in week 34, intelligence firm Avobook said in its latest report.

California-grown avocados occupied the second spot, with a 22% share. Peruvian supplies declined in the U.S. market, scoring a 13% participation. Colombian avocados saw a decrease as well, dropping to under 2 million lbs. for the first time since week 15.

The Chilean avocado season, which is just beginning, was slightly affected by colder-than-average weather conditions. Despite this, Chilean supplies arrived in similar volumes to the U.S. and the European market.

Peru continues to dominate European imports, accounting for 80% of shipments to this destination. With a 13% market share, South African avocados took the second place. Colombia and Kenya also shipped to Europe but in much smaller volumes.

The Chinese market saw a drop in imports, with fewer shipments compared to the same date last year. Prices remained high for smaller-sized avocados.

As for pricing, larger avocado sizes registered stable prices. However, smaller fruit sizes saw a slight decrease.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.