India’s growth potential for avocado consumption

India's avocado market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with imports soaring by an astounding 11,585% from 2014-15 to 2023-24, according to a recent webinar hosted by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB).

The webinar, presented in collaboration with the World Avocado Association (WAO), examined the latest qualitative and quantitative data from the European market and emerging players like India.

WAO Managing Director Tom Van Hees highlighted India's potential, noting its vast population of over 1.4 billion and promising market prospects.

“India has a huge potential, especially with their middle class which is growing very fast. There are currently a few of our members also exporting to this destination, for example, Tanzania. Their market is open to India so we are very active in growing this kind of market,” Van Hees said.

WAO's ongoing marketing campaign in India features TV endorsements by celebrity chefs, along with social media and influencer activations.

“It's our responsibility to explore and develop these markets and help our partners and our members to do that,” Van Hees added.

Regarding WAO’s agenda, Marketing Director Shelley Vorster said the organization’s reach has expanded to twelve countries, with India being the latest addition.

“We need to be able to touch that consumer at the different buying occasions whether they're in-store or buying online, so doing national and regional marketing activity campaigns is important to maintaining awareness for the avocado just in terms of our new strategy,” she stressed.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.