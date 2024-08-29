ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is less than a week away
Asia's must-attend event for the global fruit and vegetable industry, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, is ready to reunite the international fresh produce business again, this time in Hong Kong on September 4-6 2024.
Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show is back at AsiaWorld-Expo with what promises to be the biggest and best edition yet.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a vibrant community of global fresh produce business professionals to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024,” said David Axiotis, managing director of event organizer, Global Produce Events.
“Our exhibitors and visitors can look forward to meeting with leading buyers and suppliers from around the world and from every link in the value chain. They will gain valuable insights and learn about the latest trends from industry experts and thought leaders. And they will discover a vast array of new products, cutting-edge innovations, and technologies.”
A top line-up of more than 750 exhibitors from over 40 different countries and regions will showcase their leading products and services at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
Visitors will be able to take in some 28 national or regional pavilions showcasing a wide range of innovations, including first-time pavilions from India, Indonesia, Tanzania and Kyrgyzstan.