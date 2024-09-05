Day 2 of Asia Fruit Logistica ends on a high note

The event organizers said the feedback has been fantastic, with everyone excited to return to Hong Kong, the heart of Asia's fresh produce industry. Exhibitors are reporting a series of back-to-back meetings and personal interactions at Asia Fruit Logistica.

Business is in full gear, and the enthusiasm is evident throughout the event.

Asia Fruit Awards

The annual pan-Asian awards, presented by Asia Fruit Logistica and Asiafruit Magazine, celebrate excellence and recognize outstanding achievements in Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business.



The winners were announced during a presentation ceremony today at Asiafruit Congress stage.

Hort Innovation and Avocados Australia took out the Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for the 2023/24 Australian Avocados campaign.

The extensive international marketing campaign spanned seven different markets, including Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, India, and the GCC region. It engaged more than 30 retail chains in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, as well as top importers and leading online sales platforms.



The Australian Avocados’ marketing effort featured an effective combination of B2C and B2B activities. Hort Innovation delivered the B2C campaign, with agency Bastion managing in-market execution, to showcase Australian Avocados as ‘a premium choice’ for consumers. Industry body Avocados Australia steered the B2B activities, working closely with Hort Innovation and other service providers.

Importer of the year

Leading China-based global fruit distributor Joy Wing Mau Group won the Importer of the Year Award.

Already renowned as one of China's top fruit importers, Joy Wing Mau was singled out for the strides it has made across several areas of the business over the past year.

The group was recognized for its role in developing trade relations and cooperation models with key global supplying countries to China, such as New Zealand, Thailand, and Chile.

Joy Wing Mau has also collaborated with global logistics service providers to develop faster and more efficient routes to market for imported fruits. These include innovative solutions such as charter ships and flights, sea-air combination transport, and multi-port decentralized customs clearance.

Produce retailer of the year

The Produce Retailer of the Year Award went to Sam's Club China.

Walmart introduced the membership-only warehouse club format to China more than 28 years ago with the opening of the first Sam's Club in Shenzhen. Today, Sam's Club has almost 50 stores across the country.



By leveraging its global sourcing network and improving end-to-end efficiency, Sam's Club has built member trust in its private-label brands with assurances of quality produce at reasonable prices.

Sam's Club China was also recognized for its commitment to improving the fresh produce offering for consumers. This effort spans the entire supply chain, from working with seed breeders and IP variety companies to introducing new and improved products, through the retailer’s proactive approach to food safety standards and processes, to merchandising in-store.

Impact Award

Hortifrut IG Berries was presented with the Impact Award for its pioneering efforts to help build the blueberry category from the ground up in India.



IG Berries was set up in 2017 as a joint venture between Indian fruit importer IG International, Australian breeder-marketer Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO), and agribusiness investor Mano D Babiolakis.

The partners developed a vertically integrated blueberry growing and marketing operation from scratch. This included building their own tissue culture laboratory to propagate plants and a complete nursery facility, finding suitable locations to plant, and managing the supply chain all the way to the end consumer.