Born Farms fills the Brussels sprouts gap

Natus Foods announced the availability of its premium Brussels sprouts, by Born Farms, will be from October to February.

"They are the perfect choice during the holiday months and can be customized to the customer’s needs. There is a variety of pack styles available to fit any foodservice or retail use," the company said in a release.

“We grow these Brussels sprouts in a critical window when supply is always very low.” says Christopher Safieh, Vice President of Natus Foods, “This is the time between the domestic crop finishing and the crop from Mexico starting.” They are strategically planted to fill the need for a quality product during the key months.

They are specifically grown at a higher altitude of 8,000 to 10,000 feet in the mountains of Guatemala.

The higher altitudes provide ideal conditions for growing the Brussels sprouts. They are harvested by hand to protect the overall condition of the sprouts. They are then delivered to the production facility, where they are hand-peeled, trimmed, washed, and packaged. “Reducing the time between harvest and packaging is critical to maintaining a consistent level of quality,” says Safieh.

When compared to the more traditional Brussels sprouts, this variety has tighter wrapped leaves that hold together better during the cooking process.

The company also said they are sweeter and more tender.

They can be taken straight from the bag to the oven, eliminating as much as 46% of the costs associated with on-site preparation.

Natus Foods is currently booking orders from this year’s crop for customers who want to ensure they will have product during the critical months of November, December, and January.

Born Farms products are grown by Unispice in the mountains of Guatemala and shipped to customers around the world. They also specialize in growing French Beans, Sugar Snap Peas, Snow Peas, Baby Peeled Carrots w/Tops, Baby Corn, and Baby Broccoli. Creating custom solutions where customers benefit from products with a longer shelf-life and reduction in shrink. For more information, please email info@natusfoods.com.