Frutura makes meaningful impact progress by baselining data company-wide

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, Frutura, a leading global sales and marketing platform in premium fruit, announced today that Peru-based Agrícola Don Ricardo (ADR), has become the first certified B Corp company in the Frutura family.

Frutura also released its inaugural Impact Statement, presenting the platform’s sustainability vision, objectives, and baseline data that will serve as an important accountability tool to measure progress.

ADR’s achievement of B Corp status is just one way Frutura is demonstrating its commitment to impact. While ADR is the first Frutura enterprise to achieve this honor, Frutura LLC and other Frutura companies are working to attain B Corp Certification in 2025.

“I lay credit for ADR’s sustainability culture at the feet of Ricardo Briceño (ADR’s Founder and Board Chair), a true visionary,” said Frutura CEO, David Krause. “When I first visited Ricardo, he took me around to see the scale and scope of ADR’s sustainability work. I can tell you, it was humbling. All Frutura companies have enjoyed the benefit of ADR’s head start in impact.”

Frutura has also been developing a platform-wide sustainability management strategy and governance infrastructure. The company’s Impact Collaboration Framework is managed by a team of sustainability specialists and senior leaders across business units. Baselines have been calculated around employee demographics, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions among multiple social and environmental metrics. 2025 goals have now been set and performance-tracking methodology is in place. That said, Frutura acknowledges that much more work remains to be done in the journey to achieve their vision of being a Force for Good.

“Frutura was crafted to build a future of fruit that is global and sustainable,” said Frutura’s VP of Sustainability Jesse Last, who directs the platform’s impact efforts and was one of Frutura’s initial hires. “Being impact-driven was not an ‘add-on' at Frutura. We were established to work toward finding sustainable solutions in large-scale farming. Frutura is a mission-driven company and sustainability is a priority mission. Period.”

In addition to ADR’s new B Corp certification, Frutura has prioritized and made progress within several areas in their platform, including:

Reducing Waste: Frutura companies have collectively diverted nearly 60% of waste that might typically be sent to landfills, as well as almost 400K lbs of nutritious food donated to underserved communities in the regions where the company operates.

Soil & Biodiversity: Frutura has achieved 100% GLOBALGAP certification for the fruit grown on Frutura owned and operated farms. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to food safety, integrated pest management and soil health.

Renewable Energy: Collectively, Frutura companies have now met 25% of their energy consumption usage with renewable energy. This includes hundreds of kilowatts of solar capacity across Chile and the United States, with 200+ more kW coming online at Dayka & Hackett’s California packing facility next year.

Climate Stability: Frutura completed a Greenhouse Gas Protocol-aligned footprint that includes Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Scope 3 emissions come from the platform’s value chain and represent over 90% of the total, meaning Frutura will collaborate with growers, packaging suppliers, logistics providers and retailers to reduce them. This footprint will serve as a baseline for reducing emissions in the years ahead.sust