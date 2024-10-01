USDA releases statement on East Coast and Gulf Coast ports strike

Dockworkers at ports ranging from Maine to Texas have gone on strike today, causing major concern to the U.S. and international supply chain. This is the first strike from the International Longshoremen’s Association since 1977 and has paralyzed the labors of about 45,000 workers.

According to CNBC, between 43%-49% of all U.S. imports and monthly billions of dollars in trade move through the U.S. East Coast and Gulf ports.

In response to the labor disruptions, the USDA put out a statement saying it is taking action to monitor and address potential consumer impacts.

"Our analysis shows we should not expect significant changes to food prices or availability in the near term," the statement indicates. "Thanks to the typically smooth movement through the ports of goods, and our strong domestic agricultural production, we do not expect shortages anytime in the near future for most items," it adds.

Additionally, they assured that non-containerized bulk export shipments, including grains, would be unaffected by this strike. For meat and poultry items that are exported through East and Gulf Coast ports, available storage space and re-direction of products to alternative domestic and international markets can alleviate some of the pressure on farmers and food processors.

"We are keeping an eye on downstream impacts in the west, and we will continue to monitor and work with industry to respond to potential impacts. Our Administration supports collective bargaining as the best way for workers and employers to come to a fair agreement, and we encourage all parties to come to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith—fairly and quickly,” the USDA says.

Experts have indicated that this strike, if lengthy, could have major costs for the U.S. economy, with millions of dollars lost daily, especially at major ports like New York/New Jersey.

For the moment, dockworkers have taken to the streets, manifesting there will be "no work without a fair contract."

*This is a developing story