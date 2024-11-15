ILA halts negotiations with USMX over automation

The International Longshoreman's Association (ILA) went on strike in October, which ended after securing a 62% wage increase over six years.

However, the Association is still in talks with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), since a new contract must be agreed upon before January 15.

Still on the table is a topic that concerns both sides the most: automation. The issue was the reason for a halt in negotiations this week after the ILA said that management introduced their intent to implement semi-automation—a direct contradiction to their opening statement where they assured us that neither full nor semi-automation would be on the table.

"For over 13 years, our position has been clear: we embrace technologies that improve safety and efficiency, but only when a human being remains at the helm," the ILA said in a release. "Automation, whether full or semi, replaces jobs and erodes the historical work functions we’ve fought hard to protect."

The ILA added that halting negotiations is disheartening, accusing USMC of using tactics designed to mislead and divide.

They assured, however, that strikes are a tool of last resort since they are a hardship for its members and their families, "but when backed into a corner, we will not hesitate to wield that weapon."

On the other hand, the USMX said they are not seeking technology that would eliminate jobs, but increase protection and capacity.

They added that the ILA’s agreement would move the industry backward, restricting future use of technology that has existed in some ports for nearly two decades. The port employer representative said it would be impossible to evolve and meet the nation’s future supply chain demands without an automation agreement.

On November 14, Harold Daggett, president of the ILA put out the following statement:

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our entire membership for your incredible support and unwavering solidarity. Together, we’re standing up to USMX and the shipping lines, who are pushing automation and new technology that threaten our jobs and the livelihoods of working people.

We believe firmly that machines should not replace hard-working men and women who have dedicated their lives to this industry. Our union is built on the strength of its members, and I am proud to stand with each of you in this fight.

Thank you for standing strong with me, Dennis, and the entire international officers. Together, we’ll continue to protect our jobs and ensure the best contract for the ILA.”