October 10 , 2024
In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze current blueberry prices. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Blueberry prices have seen a notable hike in recent weeks, with pricing in week 39 climbing as high as $24.12 per kg. This sharp increase comes in the wake of supply chain disruptions and lower-than-anticipated export volumes from Peru. Expectations of a larger Peruvian crop at the start of the season did not materialize.

Just as exporters were preparing for higher volumes, the U.S. port strike severely impacted shipments, further restricting supply. With Peru being a major exporter of blueberries, this disruption has placed upward pressure on prices as supply has struggled to meet demand.

The price surge can be seen across multiple regions, though it is especially pronounced in shipments from Peru and the U.S. West Coast, where Washington and Oregon blueberries have also seen a steep increase in prices. On October 3, U.S. dock workers and port operators reached a tentative deal that will immediately end the crippling three-day strike that has shut down shipping on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast. Prices are expected to ease following the resolution of the strike.

The strike affected 36 ports and left over 45 container ships anchored offshore, which halted the flow of goods, including perishable items like blueberries. The return to normal port operations should help stabilize prices as shipments flow back into the U.S. market.

However, it may take some time for the backlog of goods to clear, meaning prices could remain elevated in the short term before easing back to more typical levels.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

