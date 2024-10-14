The University of Georgia informed that Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, in coordination with Governor Brian P. Kemp, the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES), and the Georgia Forestry Commission, announced the preliminary estimate of Hurricane Helene’s economic impact on Georgia agriculture is $6.46 billion.

This figure represents the sum of direct crop losses, losses to businesses that support agriculture and forestry, losses to workers in those related industries, and estimated recovery and restoration costs that agricultural businesses will face.

This estimate is based on projections by University of Georgia commodity analysts, Georgia Forestry Commission foresters and a model of the Georgia state economy. This estimate should be interpreted as preliminary, as it will take months to understand the full scope of Helene’s damage.

Commissioner Harper was joined at the announcement by Governor Brian P. Kemp, Georgia House Speaker John Burns, UGA CAES Dean Nick Place, Georgia Forestry Director Johnny Sabo, Congressman Austin Scott, Congressman Sanford Bishop, Congressman Buddy Carter, Georgia House and Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairmen Robert Dickey and Russ Goodman, House Rules Committee Chairman Butch Parrish, State Senator Larry Walker, State Rep. Clay Pirkle, and dozens of farmers and agriculture industry representatives.

Helene impacts farmers and producers already facing hardship

Hurricane Helene is the third named storm to hit the State of Georgia in the past 13 months, and it could not have come at a worse time for Georgia farmers and producers, who were already facing economic hardship caused by inflation, high input costs, and depressed commodity prices. Prior to Helene, US Net Farm Income was projected to drop by $6.5 billion in 2024, following a decline of $35.6 billion in 2023.

“Right now, the future is uncertain for thousands of Georgia farmers and farm families who were devastated by Hurricane Helene,” Commissioner Harper said. “We are working around the clock with state, federal and industry leaders to deliver federal aid to Georgia farmers to help them recover and bounce back stronger than before. I’m proud to see our entire Georgia delegation rallying around and supporting the Georgia farmers who fuel the success of our state’s No. 1 industry, and we will not stop working until we’ve delivered the relief our Georgia farmers and producers need.”

"We depend on our farmers and timber growers to provide the food and fibers we use every day, and that drives our economy as part of Georgia's No. 1 industry," said Governor Kemp. "Following the immense losses caused by Hurricane Helene, and with Hurricane Milton possibly bringing further impacts to our state, I'm urging all of our local, state and federal partners to join efforts in bringing them relief. That's why we're calling on the federal government and Congress to act quickly in appropriating relief funds and helping them rebuild their livelihoods."

"I have seen the devastation first-hand in visits to the affected regions, and I have heard of the struggles our friends and neighbors have faced since Hurricane Helene,” said UGA CAES Dean Nick Place. “From significant losses in the agricultural sector to challenges meeting basic needs like food and water, it has been a difficult time for Georgians. We’ve seen agricultural producers across the state dealing with power loss and property damage, both of which have short- and long-term effects on their crops and livelihood. In the coming weeks and months, it will be critical that we do all we can to support Georgia producers as they navigate lost income and determine the next steps forward in their operations. The College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and University of Georgia Cooperative Extension stands ready to provide support in continued damage assessment and rebuilding our state’s No. 1 industry: agriculture."

Agriculture contributes more than $83 billion to the state’s economy each year and employs more than 320,000 Georgians. On Sept. 26, 2024, Hurricane Helene ripped through Georgia, leaving catastrophic damage in her wake and devastating the state’s agricultural community and thousands of farm families in its path.

Visit extension.uga.edu for up-to-date information and resources related to Hurricane Helene's impact.

Weathered But Strong: Georgia Hurricane Relief Fund

In response to Hurricane Helene, 40-plus agriculture industry organizations, led by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, have joined together to create the Weathered But Strong: Georgia Hurricane Relief Fund. 100% of donations to the fund will go to help impacted Georgia farmers recover from Hurricane Helene. More information is available at supportgeorgiafarmers.org.