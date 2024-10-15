Sunkist features new booth, partenrship and Sunkist i3 technology at IFPA

Sunkist has announced its participation in the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta, GA. Retailers and industry leaders are invited to visit the Sunkist booth #B3639 to explore its newly designed, recyclable corrugated booth. In addition to the unique booth design, Sunkist is launching its Power with the Pink Orange program and the game-changing Sunkist i3 initiative.

“Our pink booth décor complements the limited-edition pink ribbon packaging and matching merchandising for the Power with The Pink Orange program to raise awareness for breast cancer support in partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF),” explains Cassie Howard, Sunkist’s senior director of category management and marketing. “The bright Pink Orange Cara program permeates show branding and advertising, limited-edition merchandising and packaging. The Sunkist team’s distinctive pink apparel reinforces our pink impact at IFPA.”

The Sunkist and NBCF collaboration supports NBCF’s mission of Helping Women Now. We aim to raise awareness and provide valuable resources to those affected by the disease through campaign materials, including display bins, stackable towers, and in-store merchandising. Fresh and innovative merchandising solutions are essential for enhancing the citrus category.

"We’ve focused on creating vibrant displays, impactful in-store promotions, and online campaigns, including geo-fencing, influencer collaborations, recipe development, and strategic brand partnerships, inspiring consumers to add citrus to their baskets,” said Howard.

Sunkist’s new merchandising and shopper-marketing programs are tailored to support retailers' individual store goals, engage consumers, and drive the category during key shopping milestones. The variety-specific lineup features interchangeable messaging that promotes flexibility, sustainability, and in-store education, allowing retailers to better accommodate limited floor space.

Growth and innovation are always at the forefront of Sunkist’s strategic plans. “Our new Sunkist i3 program reflects our commitment to investing in technology, innovating with processes, and implementing with people—a trifecta we believe guarantees unmatched citrus quality," states Christian Harris, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “We are looking forward to sharing this program with our customers at the show this year. While this has been something we have been working on for the past few years, it is just the beginning.”



Through the Sunkist i3 program, Sunkist is transforming how it manages, evaluates, and delivers citrus from the grove to shelves. With this initiative, Sunkist is streamlining the supply chain; therefore, retailers can expect continued customer support, consistent quality and sizing, and the same dependable citrus flavor shoppers have come to expect from a brand that has been a beloved part of households for over 131 years.

Attendees can visit the one-of-a-kind corrugated booth at #B3639 to meet in-person with sales reps, learn more about our game-changing Sunkist i3 initiative, and discover ways to support NBCF and the Power with the Pink Orange Cara program. A limited-edition, pink Sunkist-branded tote bag will also be available as a booth giveaway during both show days.