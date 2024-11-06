Trump election: IFPA CEO 'ready to work collaboratively with the incoming president on fresh produce initiatives'

Following the U.S. election results, which return former President Donald Trump to the White House and reshape the 119th Congress, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) CEO, Cathy Burns issued the following statement:

“As we move into the next chapter of U.S. leadership, IFPA stands ready to work collaboratively with the incoming president and the new administration. We are unwavering in our mission — to build our members’ prosperity by increasing access to and consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, and floral products, a critical step in building a healthier, more resilient future for all Americans.

“Priorities for IFPA members remain clear. Congress must take swift action to pass a new, inclusive farm bill that addresses the evolving needs of U.S. agriculture. For the fresh produce industry, this legislation is a cornerstone, supplying critical resources to growers and producers and ensuring the stability of our nation’s food supply. The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance, which IFPA co-chairs alongside over 200 organizations, is making the case for a robust package of policy and program proposals to Congress, aimed at strengthening specialty crop agriculture and broadening the reach of U.S. agricultural policy.

“Currently, more than 80 percent of the farm bill’s funding supports nutrition programs, yet only one in ten Americans meet recommended dietary guidelines for fruits and vegetables. This is a crucial moment to reshape our nation’s food supply by expanding access to fresh produce to improve health outcomes for all.

“IFPA will remain a driving force in advancing our national nutrition strategy and supporting initiatives to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases. Our commitment to ‘Fight for Fresh’ is unwavering, as we harness the strength of our global produce and floral community to make fruits and vegetables both accessible and appealing to American consumers while advancing supply chain improvements to make this vision a reality.

“The viability of many American growers is at risk, so Congress must finally act to meaningfully address the critical lack of on-farm labor that threatens our ability to meet consumer demand for fresh, nutritious food. The produce sector relies on an affordable, stable workforce and is currently facing crippling workforce shortages and rising costs that routinely exceed crop values. The H-2A program is the primary labor source for U.S. produce growers, yet Congress is paralyzed by decades of inaction and has ignored the need for reforms to improve the program’s accessibility to producers and its reliability in securely vetting and protecting temporary foreign workers. IFPA will continue to fight for the need for reliable labor solutions that ensure American growers can continue to feed our nation and the world.

“Together, we can build a healthier world and a sustainable future for fresh produce.”

IFPA and FreshPAC will host a Post-Election Analysis Webinar featuring Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report. This session for IFPA members and partners will provide an in-depth review of the election results and insights on potential policy impacts moving forward. Register here.