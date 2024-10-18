Certified organic apple products available year-round from a unique supply chain

Despite the slight decrease in Italian organic apple production that was forecast based on the most recent WAPA (World Apple and Pear Association) figures, consortium VOG Products is optimistic about the future.

As a leading supplier, the producer organization headquartered in Laives (South Tyrol/Italy) guarantees high-quality organic products year-round from a unique, regional supply chain.

The raw goods come directly from the members of the producer organization, which is backed by around 6,000 family farms in South Tyrol - Südtirol that supply the fruit growers' cooperatives with goods that they produce with expertise and passion. Every third apple grown organically in South Tyrol is further processed and refined by VOG Products.

Year-round availability

Thanks to its beneficial climate, the Vinschgau valley is one of the key apple-growing regions in South Tyrol. There alone, around 280 farming families have successfully used organic apple cultivation methods for generations. “With strict controls, seamless traceability, and year-round availability, we enjoy the trust of our customers,” said CEO Christoph Tappeiner from VOG Products.

This trust is reinforced by recognised certifications from the organic segment. The company stocks high-quality goods with certification from Bioland and Demeter, organic agricultural associations, and other recognized certifying associations like Bio Suisse. Most recently, VOG Products expanded its organic range with products that follow the Naturland guidelines.

Comprehensive organic product portfolio

The organic product portfolio is continuously expanding. VOG Products also serves demanding customers like baby food manufacturers.

At the international trade fair SIAL Paris (19-23 October), VOG Products is presenting new products from its comprehensive portfolio at booth H191 in hall 5C.